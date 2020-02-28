News

Dulquer Salmaan's 1st production venture 'Varane Avashyamund' crosses Rs 25 crore

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan's maiden production venture "Varane Avashyamund" has collected over Rs 25 crore.

The movie, which was released on February 7, is in its third week at the theatres, and has now crossed Rs 25 crore at the box-office, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

"Varane Avashyamund" is backed by Dulquer under his banner Wayfarer Films, in association with M Star Entertainments.

The film is helmed by Sathyan Anthikkad's son Anoop. Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Anoop Sathyan makes his debut as director.

26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
