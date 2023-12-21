Dunki first day: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to his fans attending the early morning show at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy

Dunki

MUMBAI: After a super duper 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans for the third time with the film Dunki which is a couple of days away from release. The film’s 3 songs and teasers have already created a lot of buzz among fans and the advance bookings are breaking records. Finally the film has hit the theaters and many die hard fans of SRK watched the show at 5:55am.

Fans who came to watch the early morning show, made sure it was no less than a celebration with fireworks around SRK’s huge poster of Dunki. The video where thousands of fans have gathered outside the theater has also gone viral.

Khan now took to his social media handle of X and reacted to his fans taking the trouble to come for the early morning show and wrote, “Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki.”

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, among others. During a promotional event in Dubai, SRK said that Dunki is by far his favorite film of his career. While he did Jawan and Pathaan for his fans, he has worked in Dunki primarily only and only for himself and he can’t wait for his fans to see the beautiful film soon.

