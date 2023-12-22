Dunki: Really! Shaan’s song from the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film was taken out, the singer gives the reason, “on the edit table…”

The songs have become chartbusters already. This is the first time SRK-Taapsee and SRK-Vicky Kaushal have worked together.
MUMBAI: After a super duper 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki released on 21st December and the film opened to thunderous reception. Along with SRK, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and many more. The songs have become chartbusters already. This is the first time SRK-Taapsee and SRK-Vicky Kaushal have worked together.

Now singer Shaan had recorded a romantic song with Shreya Ghoshal but Raju Hirani apparently decided to take the song out. Shaan has now reacted to it on X and wrote, “Good Morning !!! Aaj #Dunki Day hai … im super excited!! CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IT !! I’m sure Everyone is Going to love the Movie !!! I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film ..

the song, a beautiful breezy duet ( with @shreyaghoshal ) “Durr kahi Durr” was recorded and also picturised in Kashmir .. but on the edit table .. it was #RajuHirani‘s call to drop the song .. (after a lot of contemplation.. ) He was very transparent about it with me.. and I really appreciate that.. and I fully understand that the Film is top priority. Hopefully You will get to hear the Song in His Future Project .. but not in #Dunki.”

Check out the reactions of netizens here;

What are your thoughts on Shaan’s song not being a part of Dunki? Tell us in the comments below;

Shaan has previously sung for Hirani’s films like Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK. 

