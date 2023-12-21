Dunki review! The concept and the strong performances are the only driving factor of this strictly average film

The movie Dunki has finally hit the big screens and here is the full review of the movie
MUMBAI: The movie Dunki has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the title was announced. The conversation of the movie started with the unique title and after movies like Pathaan and Jawan becoming blockbusters, the fans were eagerly looking forward to this movie as they were saying this can be a blockbuster as well, and the hopes were set high because it was coming from one of the finest minds of the industry- Rajukumar Hirani.

Today finally the movie has hit the big screens and here is the full review of the movie. Talking about the story, it deals with the central character Hardy played by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was having an agenda to go to London around 25 years ago and how he tries to go through the Dunki (Donkey route) after not getting a visa is shown in the movie. Well, what this agenda is and what takes him back to London after 25 years is also the major portion of the movie. 

Talking about the performances, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has indeed added value with his performance. The actor will make you laugh and cry at the same time, while on the other hand, Taapsee Pannu has some meaty portions and she will surprise you as Manu, the actor who will surprise you yet again is Vicky Kaushal. The actor with very less screen presence has managed to touch our hearts and will surely make you cry. Actor Vikram Kochhar has few punchlines and will bring a smile on your face, but Boman Irani was unfortunately underused in the movie.

The plus points of the movie is the concept of the movie which we have never seen in any bollywood movie before. The process of Dunki and the challenges in this process faced by the main character will surprise you. Also the performances coming from every actor will surely win your hearts. Hands down actor Vicky Kaushal will win your heart with some meaty portions and you will love the actor whenever he is on screen. On the other hand the songs of the movie are brilliant and are matching with the situation of the movie.

Also read-Must read! Here is why our hopes are high with Dunki

Unfortunately the movie has more negative points. The first half of the movie looks flat, and a lot of time has been taking for the buildup of the plot. There are many forceful comedy scenes which will not even make you smile. Few jokes of the movie are falling flat, also there are few dialogues which are repetitive in the movie and after a certain point they will irritate you. You would want to see more of actor Vicky Kaushal in the movie but the actor has less to offer. On the other hand, Boman Irani was wasted and has nothing major to offer. The second half of the movie looks a little lost. The movie seems to deviate from the concept and the subject of the movie. Many elements were not at all required in the movie and were looking forceful.

Well having said all these points, no doubt Dunki is a strictly average movie that can be seen only once and that too because of the never seen before concept along with some great performances. Overall the movie is strictly average and there are many loopholes in it. We won't be wrong in saying Dunki is the weakest Rajkumar Hirani movie.

Team Tellychakkar gives Dunki 2.5/5 stars
What are your views on this, and how did you like the movie? Do share your reviews in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-What! Dunki: Taapsee Pannu reveals was told to learn wrestling, Will have to wrestle with Shah Rukh Khan

            

