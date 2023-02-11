Dunki teaser reaction! "Zero wali feeling aa rahi hai, let's hope trailer is good" netizens gives mix reaction to the teaser of Dunki

On the occasion of birthday of superstar Shahrukh Khan the teaser of one of the much awaited movies of the year Dunki is finally out and it is getting some mix reactions
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 12:58
movie_image: 
Dunki

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of superstar Shahrukh Khan Dunki has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, after delivering some great blockbuster like Pathaan and Jawan all the fans of the superstar and now eagerly looking forward to the third blockbuster in the making which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The movie which also has Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani along with the superstar is a major topic of conversation. As we know today the fans of the superstar Shahrukh Khan are celebrating the 58th birthday of the actor and now on this special occasion Shahrukh Khan has treated the fans with the teaser of his movie Dunki.

Indeed it was a treat to was the superstar Shahrukh Khan in yet another different avatar in the teaser and every cast member for the first time in the tease, on one side the fans are appreciating the teaser on the other hand there are many who are expressing disappointment. 

Also read Wow! SRK waves at his fans from Mannat to celebrate his 58th Birthday at midnight

As we can see these comments many people are saying the teaser is giving the vibe of movie Zero, many people are saying Zero 2 lag rahi, hai many people are also saying that the teaser is not at all looking like a Rajkumar Hirani movie teaser. Also few have pointed out that they have seen the same subject and the same concept in the OTT series which had Sunil Grover in the leading role. Many people have addressed that something is missing and now they are really expecting something really very good from the trailer.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience on the teaser of the movie Dunki and how excited are you for the trailer, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Hottie! Prasanna Bisht is here to set your hearts on fire, check out the pictures inside

Dunki dunki teaser Shahrukh Khan Shahrukh Khan birthday srk fans Rajkumar Hirami Vicky Kaushal Taapsee Pannu Boman Irani Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 12:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! SRK fans are hyped while preparing for the King Khan’s birthday celebration, check it out
MUMBAI: The King Khan of the Hindi film industry, Shahrukh Khan has made such a place in people’s hearts and minds that...
Hottie! Here are the times social media influencer Balreet Mann grabbed our attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Fitness model and social media influencer Balreet Mann has been winning the hearts of the fans and getting all...
Staggering! Parineeti Chopra exuded beauty in the 'Zardosi Anarkali' set at a whopping cost of Rs. 1.56 Lakhs for her first Karwa Chauth celebration
MUMBAI: On September 24, 2023, Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha, the love of her life, at the Leela Palace in...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Angad’s fate lands in Jasleen's ex-husband Yash’s hands!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani and rapper King to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar" episode
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well at the moment and that's because of the content that the Bigg...
Exclusive! Negative characters give me a range of expressions I get to emote and I enjoy that: Jyoti Gauba on experience shooting for Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one show which is much loved.While the Star Plus show starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajani,...
Recent Stories
King Khan
Wow! SRK fans are hyped while preparing for the King Khan’s birthday celebration, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
King Khan
Wow! SRK fans are hyped while preparing for the King Khan’s birthday celebration, check it out
Parineeti Chopra
Staggering! Parineeti Chopra exuded beauty in the 'Zardosi Anarkali' set at a whopping cost of Rs. 1.56 Lakhs for her first Karwa Chauth celebration
Prasanna Bisht
Hottie! Prasanna Bisht is here to set your hearts on fire, check out the pictures inside
SRK
Wow! SRK waves at his fans from Mannat to celebrate his 58th Birthday at midnight
Kareena
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Navya Nanda, who slayed the shimmery co-ord set better?
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Karwa Chauth, check out the dreamy pictures posted by the actress