Dunki trailer! Hardy aka Shah Rukh Khan is here to teach some important lesson in this Hindi vs English drama

MUMBAI: Super star Shahrukh Khan is on a role after a blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan his third movie Dunki has been the talk of the town from quite sometime,the movie is also the talk of the town because it is directed by one of the finest Minds of Indian cinema Rajkumar Hirani. Movie Dunki has some amazing cast like Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, Satish Shah, Parikshit Sahni, Vicky Kaushal along with the superstar SRK.

Earlier we have seen the announcement video and the songs of the movie which has got some amazing response from the fans and audience and the fans were looking forward to the trailer of the movie, today finally the trailer of the movie out and definitely it has few high points.

The trailer start with the central character Hardy played by Shahrukh Khan who introduces the four friends of his life who wants to go to London, these four people coming from different background has a common agenda to go to London and how is their struggle and what difficult they have to go through is something shown in the movie. Towards the end of trailer we get the glimpses that Shahrukh Khan's character is upto something with the context of going London in his life of 25 years. Well, we shall look forward to see what is the twist.

Talking about the expectation no doubt the benchmark is very high after the movies like Pathan and Jawan and we are waiting to see once again the actor Shahrukh Khan in a never seen before character, the actor is looking supremely handsome in the movie and definitely the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu is already the talk of the town which can be one of the high points of the movie. This movie is coming from Rajkumar hilani so the expectation are already high, we have to expect that a movie will be high on story and emotions. Also we can get to see a unique and different bond between these group of friends aiming to go London. Twist is the major element which is not clear in the trailer and we look forward to see what the turning point of the movie. The songs and the BGM are already grabbing our attention and we look forward to see more of the same that will surely elevate the movie to a different level.

Well having said all these points definitely Dunki is one of the big releases of the year and the trailer has given the perfect blend of a story, performances and some great message, what are your views on the trailer and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

