Dunki: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s character Sukhi to commit suicide in the Shahrukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer? Fans have some theories

Dunki

MUMBAI : The much awaited film Dunki will soon hit the big screens. The film’s trailer was released today and it is getting some great response. It’s story, performances and music is very much in the patrent style of director Rajkumar Hirani who never fails to impress his audiences.

Fans were super excited with the trailer and now have their own theories about what the story would be like. The trailer starts with the central character Hardy played by Shah Rukh Khan who introduces his four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who want to go to London. These four people coming from different backgrounds have a common agenda to go to London and how their struggle and what difficulty they have to go through for taking the illegal route to reach there, is something shown in the movie. 

Now, fans have a theory that Sukhi played by Vicky Kaushal could die in the movie by commiting suicide. They came to this conclusion when Vicky’s application of going to England gets rejected and he is seen lashing out at the authorities. Also, in a funeral scene Sukhi is missing. 

What are your thoughts on this fan theory? Tell us in the comments below.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Dunki also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is all set to hit the big screens on 21st December 2023.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

