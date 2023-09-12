Dunki: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a special song for his film in UAE, Read to know more

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 18:07
MUMBAI : The much awaited film Dunki will soon hit the big screens. The film’s trailer was released today and it is getting some great response. Its story, performances and music is very much in the patrent style of director Rajkumar Hirani who never fails to impress his audiences.

With the Dunki Drop 4, the excitement of the film has risen even more. Now as per sources, SRk will be going to the UAE to shoot a new song, which will be a dance number. The song will be for promotional purposes. 

As per the source, “SRK and Hirani had planned it in such a way that he shot the song in three days and made it back in time for Suhana's film première on Tuesday night. The song was filmed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi with a limited crew. Considering SRK's popularity in the UAE, it is heard that news of the song shoot created a buzz among his local fans.”

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Dunki also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is all set to hit the big screens on 21st December 2023.

