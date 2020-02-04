News

Dus Bahane song to feature in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 08:00 PM

The makers of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise are all set with the third instalment of the movie and it has already gotten all its fans super excited. After the first look poster, we have got to know that the makers will be recreating the song, ‘Dus Bahane’ from the movie ‘Dus’ in the Tiger Shroff starrer.

 According to media reports, the original composers of the song, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, who recently found out about it, has insisted on creative approval, remuneration and primary and sole credit for their composition.

The report also stated that everyone concerned has recognised and understood their right to protect their work, and their refusal to allow it to be released with anyone else's name on it.

Their statement also stated that since the song has already been shot to a version they didn't particularly care for, they are now trying to fix it so that a song that they all love, and one that has stood the passage of 16 years, isn't reduced to merely another shoddy remix.

Remaking of the classic old and popular songs in Bollywood has become more than a trend today. Every new film that is releasing now has a mandatory reprised version of a popular song.

While some of these songs have gained appreciations, some have blasted them for ruining the original song.

Composer duo Vishal-Shekhar has always shown their displeasure towards the popular trend and has even warned people remaking of their songs without permission.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Baaghi 3’ will star Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Disha Patani in a special role.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA


Tags > Dus Bahane song, Feature, Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 07:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sikander aka Mohit Malik DECODES his bond with Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma
Sikander aka Mohit Malik DECODES his bond with... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet SPILL all their first I Woh Pehli Baar - Episode 5
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet SPILL all their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here