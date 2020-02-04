Dus Bahane song to feature in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3

The makers of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise are all set with the third instalment of the movie and it has already gotten all its fans super excited. After the first look poster, we have got to know that the makers will be recreating the song, ‘Dus Bahane’ from the movie ‘Dus’ in the Tiger Shroff starrer.

According to media reports, the original composers of the song, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, who recently found out about it, has insisted on creative approval, remuneration and primary and sole credit for their composition.

The report also stated that everyone concerned has recognised and understood their right to protect their work, and their refusal to allow it to be released with anyone else's name on it.

Their statement also stated that since the song has already been shot to a version they didn't particularly care for, they are now trying to fix it so that a song that they all love, and one that has stood the passage of 16 years, isn't reduced to merely another shoddy remix.

Remaking of the classic old and popular songs in Bollywood has become more than a trend today. Every new film that is releasing now has a mandatory reprised version of a popular song.

While some of these songs have gained appreciations, some have blasted them for ruining the original song.

Composer duo Vishal-Shekhar has always shown their displeasure towards the popular trend and has even warned people remaking of their songs without permission.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Baaghi 3’ will star Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Disha Patani in a special role.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA



