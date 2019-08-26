News

Dwayne Johnson 'feels great' after getting married

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Aug 2019 03:06 PM

Actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, who suprised his fans by secretly marrying his longtime girlfriend and singer Lauren Hashian a few days ago, says he is enjoying the new phase of his life.

"I feel great. It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal. The wedding was very quiet. We kept it under wraps, Private, which is perfect," Johnson told Access while attending the D23 EXPO.

The couple got married on August 18 in Hawaii. 

After Disney's event, Johnson is planning to go on a honeymoon, reports people.com.

"She is waiting, and I fly back to her now and we are going to have a honeymoon. It's going to be great, it's going to be fantastic," he added.

Johnson met Hashian in 2006 when the actor was filming "The Game Plan". They started dating in 2007. The couple share daughters Jasmine and Tiana.

Source: IANS


Tags > Dwayne Johnson, feels great, getting married, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Aug 2019 04:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Quick 15 with Naina aka Ashi Singh from yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai
Quick 15 with Naina aka Ashi Singh from yeh Un... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Aug 2019 04:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kinshuk Vaidya discloses the reason behind Jaat Na Pucho going off-air
Kinshuk Vaidya discloses the reason behind Jaat... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra

past seven days