Dwayne Johnson feels lockdown had positive effect on his marriage

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson says "self-quarantining" amid the coronavirus pandemic has had a positive effect on his marriage.

The actor, who is self-isolating at home with his wife Lauren Hashian, daughters Jasmine Lia, 4, and Tiana Gia, 2, opened up about how he and Hashian are maintaining a healthy relationship on Instagram when a fan asked how social distancing has been affecting his marriage, reports people.com.

Through a video message, Johnson explained that he and Hashian have been "doing (their) best" amid the circumstances.

While he admitted that the two "are going through dumb s**t" and occasionally "get snippy" with one another, he feels that "the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage".

The 47-year-old star explained that he felt "wobbly" the first two weeks of quarantine as he felt unsure of the future, but he "realised kinda quickly how critical it was for (him and his wife) to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another".

"Be even better listeners. Even better communicators. Recognise that during these times, we're not operating at full brain & emotional EQ capacity as we usually are,a he said.

Throughout his experience at home, however, the former professional wrestler said his wife is "the best" and that the two "try to go easy on each other, to go light and not get too judgy". He also gave a piece of advice about what to do when you get "short-tempered" with a quarantine partner.

"Grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full conviction, "baby, you're not wrong". You're just not used to being right' and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your assess off," he joked, adding: "Then sip some @teremana later that night and make some more babies."

SOURCE: IANS 

