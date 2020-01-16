News

Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky no more

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 04:43 PM

WWE Hall of Fame and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson is no more. He was 75.

Rocky died on Wednesday. The cause of his death is not known yet, reports variety.com.

He made history as the first African American world tag team champion as a member of the Soul Patrol alongside Tony Atlas.

After retiring from the sport in 1991, the wrestling superstar began training his son Dwayne also known as The Rock, who eventually became one of the biggest figures in the sport - something Rocky describes in his autobiography "Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story" as one of his greatest achievements.

He was named by his son into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Rocky, born and raised in Nova Scotia, began his career in the mid 1960s as part of the National Wrestling Alliance.

He quickly went on to become the first African American to win the Southern, Georgia and Florida heavyweight titles before starting his wrestling career with WWE in 1983.

The wrestler had several memorable rivalries with competitors like Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, Adrian Adonis and Don Muraco.

Tags > Dwayne Johnson, Rocky, Soul Man, WWE Hall, Greg, The Hammer, Adrian Adonis, Don Muraco, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Jan 2020 04:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tehseen shares BB members secrets, talks about Rashami-Siddharth fights, and more
Tehseen shares BB members secrets, talks about... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Jan 2020 03:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Umair Riaz; Asim’s brother ask Asim-Siddharth to patch up
Umair Riaz; Asim’s brother ask Asim-Siddharth to... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days