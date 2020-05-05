News

Ed Sheeran's farmhouse attacked by fox

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 12:18 PM

MUMBAI: A fox reportedly killed several chickens at Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran's farmhouse amid lockdown.

According to The Sun newspaper, it was his property in Suffolk, England, which was attacked by foxes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"He's lost a couple in recent weeks and they are not so easy to replace with the nation being in lockdown. So, he's made sure their coop is doubly secure so he doesn't lose his entire stock to foxes," a source told the portal.

The source added: "Ed is very much in tune with nature and loves fresh produce from his gardens so he doesn't want he lose any more of his girls to foxes."

The "Shape Of You" hitmaker recently revealed that he has been gardening underd quarantine.

Along with wife Cherry Seaborn, Ed is growing organic fruit and vegetables including strawberries, potatoes, lettuce and carrots, in a greenhouse.

Tags Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran Shape of you Cherry Seaborn TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here