Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive

During the exclusive interview with Tellychakkar actor Ehan Bhat spoke about his movie Dange and also on working with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 20:55
movie_image: 
Ehan

MUMBAI: Actor Ehan Bhat was seen last in the movie Starfish which had Khushali Kumar in the leading role, the actor is now all set to be seen in the movie Dange along with Harshvardhan Rane and Nikita Datta, well the trailer of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience.

And now during the exclusive interview with Tellychakkar actor Ehan Bhat spoke about his movie Dange and also on working with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

Ehan Bhat shared, he lives a different die life from what he is playing in the movie, when he heard about the concept of the movie for very first time, he was very excited because earlier he used to watch the movie of college fights Dramas but due to some reason nobody is making such movies the actor said, and now the director Bejoy Nambiar is trying to get back that flavour in the industry with this movie.

Also read - Harshvardhan Rane on movie Dange and college fights drama movies in Indian cinema - Exclusive

 

The actor also says that it was the passion and the dedication of the director Bejoy Nambiar that movie has turned in a beautiful manner, he adds the director was not even taking rest and shooting for the movie, in fact in the last leg of the shooting days, the film maker was not able to walk properly, Ehan Bhat also says every movie in the current stage of his life is a do or die situation for him and he has been following the work of the filmmaker he really wish and pray that at least in the name of the director the fans should come and watch the movie Dange.

Indeed the trailer of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the internet, what are your views on the trailer of the movie Dange and are you excited for the movie, do let us know in the convention section below.

Movie Dange is releasing on 1st March on the big screens.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - ​​​​​​​Harshvardhan Rane sets THIS CLAUSE to reveal his marriage plans - Exclusive

Dange DANGE MOVIE T Series Harshavardhan Rane Ehan Bhat Nikita Dutta T.J. Bhanu bollywood interviews Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 20:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Actor Ehan Bhat was seen last in the movie Starfish which had Khushali Kumar in the leading role, the actor is...
Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Dharmesh gives Remo D'Souza's MJ Band to this contestant; says "It's bigger than the trophy"
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
Kundali Bhagya SPOILER: Oh NO! Rajveer will ruin everything using Shaurya as bait
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Wow! Check out the hard work done by Manisha Rani during one of her toughest performances on the show
MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and other Blockbuster Directors’ upcoming movies
MUMBAI: We can see some movies are been made and great content coming from some brilliant minds of filmmakers, with...
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya to Sabotaging the Luthras' next big project
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms.  The original cast had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj...
Recent Stories
Ehan
Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sanjay
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and other Blockbuster Directors’ upcoming movies
Nora Fatehi
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR NORA FATEHI SIGNS RECORD DEAL WITH WARNER MUSIC GROUP
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce 6 films as producers, unveil the slate for their production venture
Akshay
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Chappal incident – Here are the actors who were attacked in Public
Sara
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted filming for Metro In Dino in Delhi NCR; WATCH VIDEO
Pathaan 2
Pathaan 2, Animal 2 and other most awaited sequels release dates