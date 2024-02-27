Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive

MUMBAI: Actor Ehan Bhat was seen last in the movie Starfish which had Khushali Kumar in the leading role, the actor is now all set to be seen in the movie Dange along with Harshvardhan Rane and Nikita Datta, well the trailer of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience.

And now during the exclusive interview with Tellychakkar actor Ehan Bhat spoke about his movie Dange and also on working with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

Ehan Bhat shared, he lives a different die life from what he is playing in the movie, when he heard about the concept of the movie for very first time, he was very excited because earlier he used to watch the movie of college fights Dramas but due to some reason nobody is making such movies the actor said, and now the director Bejoy Nambiar is trying to get back that flavour in the industry with this movie.

The actor also says that it was the passion and the dedication of the director Bejoy Nambiar that movie has turned in a beautiful manner, he adds the director was not even taking rest and shooting for the movie, in fact in the last leg of the shooting days, the film maker was not able to walk properly, Ehan Bhat also says every movie in the current stage of his life is a do or die situation for him and he has been following the work of the filmmaker he really wish and pray that at least in the name of the director the fans should come and watch the movie Dange.

Movie Dange is releasing on 1st March on the big screens.

