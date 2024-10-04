Eid 2024: Are you going to miss Salman Khan on the festival this time

MUMBAI : It is the time of celebration of Eid in India which is tomorrow, well over the time we have seen actor Salman Khan entertaining the fans and audience and giving the fans Eidi as his movie always releases on the occasion of Eid. But unfortunately this has been one of those years where the fans are not going to see the release of the Salman Khan movie during the Eid.

Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all to hit the big screen on the occasion of Eid that is 11th April, whereas on the other hand movie Maidaan that has Ajay Devgn in the leading role has been released today on 10th April. These two are the movies that are all set to rock the big screen on the occasion of Eid, the fans are already loving and giving the Thumbs up to the movie Maidaan, whereas they are eagerly looking forward to the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tomorrow.

There are many people who are saying these two movies are okay, but they all are eagerly missing Salman Khan and his movie during the occasion of Eid, it is like the superstar is giving Eidi to his fans every year and this time they are missing the actor on big screen

