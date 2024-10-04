Eid 2024: Are you going to miss Salman Khan on the festival this time

India is all set to celebrate the festival of Eid and the fans all over are missing Salman Khan and his movie on the occasion already
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : It is the time of celebration of Eid in India which is tomorrow, well over the time we have seen actor Salman Khan entertaining the fans and audience and giving the fans Eidi as his movie always releases on the occasion of Eid. But unfortunately this has been one of those years where the fans are not going to see the release of the Salman Khan movie during the Eid.

Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all to hit the big screen on the occasion of Eid that is 11th April, whereas on the other hand movie Maidaan that has Ajay Devgn in the leading role has been released today on 10th April. These two are the movies that are all set to rock the big screen on the occasion of Eid, the fans are already loving and giving the Thumbs up to the movie Maidaan, whereas they are eagerly looking forward to the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tomorrow.

Also read-Tillu Square box office day 12: Anupama Parameswaran and Sidhu Jonnalagadda starrer continues to surprise the fans

There are many people who are saying these two movies are okay, but they all are eagerly missing Salman Khan and his movie during the occasion of Eid, it is like the superstar is giving Eidi to his fans every year and this time they are missing the actor on big screen

Well are you missing the superstar Salman Khan and his movie on the big screen on the occasion of Eid, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Boney Kapoor faces criticism after video surfaces showing inappropriate behavior with actress Priyamani; Netizen reacts!

 

 

