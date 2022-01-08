'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani Is Grateful As Her Film Is Housefull

MUMBAI: 'Ek Villain Returns' has been released and Disha Patani has stunned everybody with her new ravishing avatar as a Villain. Her film has received love from all quarters and her role is being praised nationwide. Yesterday, the actress visited Gaiety Galaxy to surprise her fans with her presence only to find out that all shows are sold out and it is a house full!! Feeling grateful about the successful run of her film, she takes it to her social media and shares a picture about the same.

Taking to her social media, she poses along with the stellar star cast of the film, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and writes “Grateful ”

The actress also shares a video of the on-ground reaction. In the video, an excited crowd can be seen cheering up for the star and the cast of the Ek Villain Returns.

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns is amassing love in Box Office numbers as it collects a total of 23.54cr on its third day. Despite the unpredictable nature of today’s audience, Disha Patani’s Ek Villain Returns has garnered moviegoers from all quarters.

This is for the first time Disha Patani has gone out and out with her role. She has played a negative character for the first time and the audience can not have enough of her. From all the journalists to Bollywood celebrities to the fans and audience, everybody is only talking about how desirable the actress looks in the film.

Disha's 'Ek Villain Returns' has been released in the theaters and finally, the audience has encountered a new negative avatar of the actress. Other than this Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.