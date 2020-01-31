News

Ek Villian 2 to go on floors on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar have joined hands to produce the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain. Directed by Mohit Suri, the sequel is scheduled to release on 8 January, next year. The news was announced by noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the news on social media.

As per reports, Ek Villain's reboot will be the first of many films that Kapoor and Kumar are planning to collaborate on. The two confirmed this long-standing development, adding that their joint projects will focus on films that are content-driven and also give importance to music.

Suri had earlier confirmed the news and said that a script has been finalised for the film. He said that the script, as Ekta Kapoor would say, is banger. It was her biggest hit at that time and did a business of 100 crores.

He had narrated the script to John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur, and they both gave positive responses. Both the actors will reportedly play grey characters in the film. Ek Villain 2 will also have two female actors as leads. Their casting is yet to begin.

The filmmaker had said he will actively work on the film after the release of his next, Malang.

Featuring Aditya, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Khemu, Malang is scheduled to be released on 7 February.

