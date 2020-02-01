News

Ekta Kapoor pens heartfelt note for mother Shobha Kapoor on her birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: After celebrating son Ravie Kapoor's first birthday, producer Ekta Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for mother Shobha Kapoor on her special day. Taking to her Twitter handle, Ekta wished happy birthday to her mother with a video.

She posted a video that features several memorable family pictures and funny video clips. Along with the video, Ekta wrote a lovely note, 'To the one person who makes my world goes round ! My biggest support my biggest worry my strength my GODDESSS! Happie bday #ShobhaKapoor ! Ur fierce loyal smart n soft!!!! Again d Aquarians rule my life'.

Ekta recently joined Bhushan Kumar for the sequel of Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain'. The duo will be producing the film, which starred Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in 2014 original 'Ek Villain'.

Now, Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham are set to star in the 2021 sequel of the action thriller. The sequel of 2014 will be helmed by Mohit Suri, yet again. The film is all set to go on floors in the second half of the year. The makers have also announced the release date, which is January 8, 2021.

SOURCE – E TIMES

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ravie Kapoor, birthday, Mohit Suri, Bhushan Kumar, Ek Villain, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major misunderstanding to separate Vidya and Vivek
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and Ananya in Zee Tv's Manmohini
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days