Ekta Kapoor shares a heart-warming video with Smriti Irani wishing her a very happy birthday. Check out!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor, popularly known as the Content Czarina is known to bring change in the society with her artistry by creating the most path-breaking content, thinking ahead of time. One of the most successful Indian Soap Opera, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" marked the first collaboration of Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor and ever since then, their friendship has seen no roadblocks. As the day marks the birthday of Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor has the best wishes to share for her friend, maasi no. 1 and confidante!

Marking Smriti Irani's birthday Ekta shares a heart-warming message along with the video which is proof of how they have been friends for over a decade and how the friendship still goes strong. The bond is truly unbreakable.

Ekta Kapoor taking to her social media shares, "Happie bday maaasi no1! From giving u awards [email protected] awards from u we have come a long way! To u blushing shyly in a white shirt n jeans when @monishasinghkatial n I told u we r throwing u out of ghar Ek mandir to ..cast u as a lead in our new show saas bhi kabhi bahu thi ..n then ordering a cake as it was ur bday that u dint even mention out of fear ..to seeing u command mtngs politely yet firmly n seeing powerful men listen intently..I think iv seen it all with u ! U become a wife n a mother ..I become a mother everything changed n nothing did! Rishton ka rang badla ...ainaaa ab bhi wahi! Happie bday super woman"

The video highlights all the happy times they have spent together and ends on a sweet throwback of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" which even won many accolades and ran on the television for years!

Ekta Kapoor is always going strong and is producing more and more content one after another. Her next ones being, Ek Villain 2 and next, Pagglait.