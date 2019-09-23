Ekta Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon strongly react to the Nora Fatehi posted child abuse video

MUMBAI: The ruthless act of a person named Yousef Katati has angered everyone including celebrities. Nora Fatehi has shared an extremely disturbing video wherein the said man is seen beating up and throwing around a toddler. Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Kriti Sanon have strongly condemned the act.

In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Kriti Sanon said, "It's so sick that I couldn't watch it full. That man has to be insane for doing such an inhumane thing. Even the person taking the video is mentally sick to have recorded such a heartless act." Seeing the video, Ekta said, "Yuckkkk, who is this devil?" Taapsee Pannu said, "Simply disgusting and needs to be addressed criminally."

Nora, who is seeking support from the UNICEF posted the video and wrote, “I apologise that I have to put such a graphic disturbing video up but i can not keep quiet on this Disgusting inhumane act of violence on an innocent child! THIS KIND OF ACT DOES NOT REQUIRE INVESTIGATION! This needs straight up immediate punishment!,” writes the actress. She rightfully goes on to question, “What is this ? You have no soul, you don't fear god? This man Yousef Katati is beating up violently abusing his child and forcing her to stand up while god knows who is recording! Why? Why?? Why do u bring children to the world if you are going to do this!

The international community needs to make noise about this!!! We need international attention on this!!!! This man needs the ultimate punishment! Please lets not keep quiet!!! This man must be dragged out of his home by the people of Saudi Arabia and given the maximum public torture and humiliation FOR THE WORLD TO SEE ! I would say hang him but thats too quick pain he needs slowww painful torture for the rest of his life!

My eyes tear up, my heart breaks into pieces while watching that somewhere in our world today a child is unsafe a child is hurting a child is screaming for help because they are being savagely abused in the hands of their own father or mother! See how the poor child starts to faint in between!”