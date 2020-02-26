Ekta Kapoor on working with the Kapoor sisters

MUMBAI: As promised, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have released the full-length trailer for Mentalhood, the upcoming comedy-drama that stars Karisma Kapoor in the lead as one of six supermoms who 'manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children.'

Kapoor plays small-town girl and mother-of-three Meira Sharma, Sanjay Suri (Inside Edge) is her husband Anmol Sharma, Dino Morea (Raaz) is stay-at-home father Aakash Fernandes, Sandhya Mridul (Angry Indian Goddesses) is Anuja 'Momzilla' Joshi, Shilpa Shukla (B.A. Pass) is the workaholic Namrata, Shruti Seth (Rishta.com) is 'boho mom' Diksha, and Tillotama Shome (Sir) is 'pushover mom' Preity. Mentalhood has been directed by Karishma Kohli (The Reunion).

Ekta Kapoor who worked with Kareena Kapoor a year ago in Veere Di Wedding said a few words on the Kapoor sisters: a year ago, she worked with Kareena and now with Karishma; it’s always been amazing working with the Kapoor sisters and always a joyride for her.'

She also added on her Twitter handle that not to forget the other Kapoor sister gang, Rhea and Soonam.

The three-minute Mentalhood trailer paints a picture of the daily antics faced by the parents, in addition to problems that stem out of their own desires and conflicts with their partners. Meira (Kapoor), Miss Kanpur in a previous life, wants her three kids to go to the same school as Bollywood superstars.

That also extends outside of their schooling, with Meira pushing her kids to audition for commercials and hoping for the paparazzi to turn up.

Meanwhile, Diksha (Seth) has given herself to 'being one with nature', which means alternative medicine only for her children. Aakash (Morea) is one of the six 'supermoms' who takes care of two kids.

Meira ends their introduction with an on-the-nose dialogue: Every day is madness in a mom's life. It's not motherhood, it's the mental hood.