Ektaa Kapoor calls Anil Kapoor ‘anchor’ of Crew, says he’s her ‘go to person for advice in help’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 19:11
movie_image: 
Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI : Cinema icon Anil Kapoor-produced film ‘Crew’ is currently running successfully in cinemas. The film is also co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor, who recently took to her social media handle to thank the megastar for being the anchor of the ‘Crew’. 

“Thanku Anil Sir!!!! U R ANCHOR OF OUR CREW. @ANILSKAPOOR IS MY LEGIT GO TO PERSON FOR ADVICE N HELP! I HAD TO THANK THIS VISIONARY FOR THIS SUCCESS,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

‘Crew’ is a light-hearted heist-comedy headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Released on March 29, the film has already earned Rs 62.53 crore worldwide gross. The box office collections and rave reviews of ‘Crew’ are proof that the film has been well-received by the audience.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor recently delivered back-to-back blockbusters with ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Subedaar’, which is directed by Suresh Triveni.

crew Anil Kapoor Ektaa Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Animal Fighter TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 19:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumours – Check video
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on 24th September last year in Udaipur, Rajasthan and we had...
Ayesha Khan shares a craze for MS Dhoni as she cheers for him during the IPL match
MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed...
Crew: Kriti Sanon's BIGGEST box office openers before the heist comedy
MUMBAI: Crew features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is directed by...
Crew takes over Times Square! Becomes the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year!
MUMBAI : Ever since Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' has been released, it has made the...
Balaji Motion Pictures & Kareena Kapoor Khan score a hat-trick with 'Crew'!
MUMBAI : With the overwhelming response and success of their latest release, 'Crew', Balaji Motion Pictures has once...
U.S. Envoy Eric Garcetti Overwhelmed after Meeting SRK, said, "Everybody in my office went nuts, and I didn't realize the level of love that is there for Shah Rukh Khan across the country”
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the biggest superstar not just in India but in the world. His stardom extends far...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumours – Check video
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Parineeti
Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumours – Check video
Kriti
Crew: Kriti Sanon's BIGGEST box office openers before the heist comedy
Tabu
Crew takes over Times Square! Becomes the biggest opening Hindi film in North America this year!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Balaji Motion Pictures & Kareena Kapoor Khan score a hat-trick with 'Crew'!
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer second trailer to be out on THIS date
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
5 Mind-Blowing Lessons from Vivek Agnihotri's Corporate Ideology!