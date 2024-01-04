Ektaa Kapoor calls Anil Kapoor ‘anchor’ of Crew, says he’s her ‘go to person for advice in help’

MUMBAI : Cinema icon Anil Kapoor-produced film ‘Crew’ is currently running successfully in cinemas. The film is also co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor, who recently took to her social media handle to thank the megastar for being the anchor of the ‘Crew’.

“Thanku Anil Sir!!!! U R ANCHOR OF OUR CREW. @ANILSKAPOOR IS MY LEGIT GO TO PERSON FOR ADVICE N HELP! I HAD TO THANK THIS VISIONARY FOR THIS SUCCESS,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

‘Crew’ is a light-hearted heist-comedy headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Released on March 29, the film has already earned Rs 62.53 crore worldwide gross. The box office collections and rave reviews of ‘Crew’ are proof that the film has been well-received by the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor recently delivered back-to-back blockbusters with ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Subedaar’, which is directed by Suresh Triveni.