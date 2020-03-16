Embarrassing! Nawazuddin Siddique reveals he was once rejected by TV show makers, and the reason will leave you in splits

Nawazuddin Siddique will be next seen in Tiger Shroff starrer ‘Heropanti 2’
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 11:42
movie_image: 
Embarrassing! Nawazuddin Siddique reveals he was once rejected by TV show makers, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. However, he had his own ups and downs. Recently the Heropanti 2 actor opened up about his struggling days and shared how he was rejected because of his appearance. The actor revealed that a TV show once refused to cast him as they would 'have to put on extra lights on him'.

Also Read:Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls how he was offered 'Heropanti 2'

He then highlighted an incident when a TV show refused to cast him. He said, “Aap log dikhte nhi ho like actors', 'You are unconventional', what else can be harsh than this? When I used to ask for work in TV shows, they used to tell me 'We cannot cast you because it will take more time. We'll have to put on extra lights, whereas we have to send one episode every day. If we cast you, it will take 1.5 days, we'll face losses. Better you find somebody else”.

Also Read:Disheartening! Nawazuddin Siddique recalls he was promised Rs 2500 for a Manoj Bajpayee starrer film but wasn’t paid a single amount

“But finally, it took me 9-10 years. There came directors who were making realistic movies. Those films never used to work here, but they used to get appreciation at film festivals. That's when commercial filmmakers thought of us as authentic and decided to cast us. They made films with us. That's how I got acceptance," he concluded.

Over the years, Nawazuddin has been a part of movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Manto and more. He is currently awaiting the release of his film Heropanti 2 which also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Credit: SPOTBOYE
    

Television Nawazuddin Siddique Heropanti 2 Tiku Weds Sheru Bajrangi Bhaijaan Gangs Of Wasseypur Sacred Games Kick Raat Akeli Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 11:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur in and as OM to rise for the nation
MUMBAI: Ever since Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer action-thriller 'OM: The Battle Within' was announced...
Kaamna: Upcoming Twist! Manav gets upset to know about Sakshi’s bitter past
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular serial Kaamna will showcase interesting twists and turns.Earlier we have seen, Neharika marks...
Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant reveals that she sees these three superstars in her dreams; tells Salman Khan that she would marry him someday
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the...
Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha once refused to comment on Salman Khan romancing a 21-year-old on screen, scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Bollywood has given its viewers numerous ‘jodis’ some of which have emerged as fan favourites over the year. In...
EXCLUSIVE! Kanupriya Pandit opens up on playing an extremely realistic character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares her bond with Nakuul Mehta and much more
MUMBAI: Kanupriya Pandit is a renowned actress who has worked in several movies and television shows in her long career...
Embarrassing! Nawazuddin Siddique reveals he was once rejected by TV show makers, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. However, he had his own ups and downs....
Recent Stories
om
Aditya Roy Kapur in and as OM to rise for the nation
Latest Video