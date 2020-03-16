Embarrassing! Nawazuddin Siddique reveals he was once rejected by TV show makers, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. However, he had his own ups and downs. Recently the Heropanti 2 actor opened up about his struggling days and shared how he was rejected because of his appearance. The actor revealed that a TV show once refused to cast him as they would 'have to put on extra lights on him'.

Also Read:Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls how he was offered 'Heropanti 2'

He then highlighted an incident when a TV show refused to cast him. He said, “Aap log dikhte nhi ho like actors', 'You are unconventional', what else can be harsh than this? When I used to ask for work in TV shows, they used to tell me 'We cannot cast you because it will take more time. We'll have to put on extra lights, whereas we have to send one episode every day. If we cast you, it will take 1.5 days, we'll face losses. Better you find somebody else”.

Also Read:Disheartening! Nawazuddin Siddique recalls he was promised Rs 2500 for a Manoj Bajpayee starrer film but wasn’t paid a single amount

“But finally, it took me 9-10 years. There came directors who were making realistic movies. Those films never used to work here, but they used to get appreciation at film festivals. That's when commercial filmmakers thought of us as authentic and decided to cast us. They made films with us. That's how I got acceptance," he concluded.

Over the years, Nawazuddin has been a part of movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Manto and more. He is currently awaiting the release of his film Heropanti 2 which also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Credit: SPOTBOYE

