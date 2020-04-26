News

Eminem sends spaghetti meal pots to hospital workers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem sent spaghetti meal pots made by his mother for hospital workers in Detroit.

A post on the medical facility's Instagram account read: "Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"

The spaghetti pots featured the "Slim Shady" rapper's logos at the bottom and were tagged with the words like "Thank you Frontline Caregivers", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The name "Mom's Spaghetti" comes from the lyrics to Eminem's 2002 track "Lose Yourself".

In December 2017, Eminem opened up a pop-up Mom's Spaghetti food truck in Detroit, where he encouraged people to "come vomit up some spaghetti."

Earlier this week, Eminem marked 12 years of sobriety on his social media accounts.

Tags Eminem rapper HealthcareHeroes Slim Shady Thank you Frontline Caregivers Mom's Spaghetti Lose yourself Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here