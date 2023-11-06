Emma Watson in Italy with American businessman after split with Brandon Green

English actress Emma Watson has been spotted with an American businessman following her split from boyfriend Brandon Green.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Emma Watson

MUMBAI: English actress Emma Watson has been spotted with an American businessman following her split from boyfriend Brandon Green.

The 'Harry Potter' star, 33, dated the son of one-time King of the High Street Sir Philip Green for 18 months before going their separate ways over the Christmas period, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The actress has now been enjoying a trip to Italy with Ryan Walsh as they visited Venice - a city she once spent time in with her ex-beau. Emma is said to love someone who can "match her intelligence" and has always had "brainy" boyfriends.

A source told The Sun, "From Brandon, who is an executive at his dad Philip Green's company, she has been linked to tech CEOs William 'Mack' Knight, Brendan Iribe and Brendan Wallace. Ryan is a very intelligent man too and Emma seems to be enjoying spending time with him."

The source further mentioned, quoted by 'Mirror.co.uk', "They have known each other for some time and now she is single she is making sure she enjoys herself."

Ryan is believed to work in tech and founded a consultancy firm in Los Angeles three years ago.

Since getting her degree from Brown's University after finishing the 'Harry Potter' franchise, Emma has since set up two film production companies and directed herself in a Prada commercial.

SOURCE: IANS

Emma Watson Harry Potter Philip Green Mirror.co.uk Ryan Walsh William Mack Brendan Iribe Brendan Wallace Los Angeles franchise Emma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name
MUMBAI:Actor Prateik Babbar, who is known for his work in films like 'Mulk', 'Chhichhore', 'India Lockdown' and several...
Guneet Monga Kapoor says 'Kathal' an effort to speak about absurdity of our reality
MUMBAI:Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor has shared that her latest film 'Kathal', which stars Sanya Malhotra in the...
Sidharth says 'can't wait to meet Katha' as he showers love on wife Kiara
MUMBAI:Actor Sidharth Malhotra has showered heaps of love on his wife actress Kiara Advani as he shared the trailer of...
Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films
MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in 'Kaun Pravin Tambe', 'Iqbal', 'Om Shanti Om' and the '...
Poorna Jagannathan talks about 'Never Have I Ever' breaking Asian stereotypes
MUMBAI: Actress Poorna Jagannathan, who plays the role of an Indian immigrant mother named Nalini in the Netflix series...
Emma Watson in Italy with American businessman after split with Brandon Green
MUMBAI: English actress Emma Watson has been spotted with an American businessman following her split from boyfriend...
Recent Stories
Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name
Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreyas Talpade
Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
Malhar Thakar
Malhar Thakar's 'Gulaam Chor' is a comedy suspense drama centering around a heist
Shahid Kapoor
Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero: Shahid Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B reveals why he greets fans bare feet: 'My well-wishers are my temple'
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival