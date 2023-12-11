Emotional! Amitabh Bachchan recalled when Dhirubhai Ambani offered financial help during bankruptcy; Says ‘There was a phase in my life…’

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled there was an offer to ease all his worries during a difficult financial period in the 1990s when his firm was in debt and his personal bank balance had dropped to "zero" when the late Dhirubhai Ambani stepped in to offer help.

In 2017, Bachchan paid tribute to Dhirubhai Ambani at a function honoring the industrialist's 40 years of service to the Reliance Foundation. He also shared a touching story about how the businessman had shown him kindness.

Amitabh Bachchan says in the old video, “There was a phase in my life when I went bankrupt. The company I had built suffered losses, I had debts, my personal bank balance was zero. All my avenues to earn were shut and the government had raided my house.”

The megastar launched Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited in the 1990s, but the business was a financial disaster that left the Bachchan family deeply indebted. During the ceremony, Bachchan recalled how Dhirubhai found his condition and informed Anil Ambani, his younger son, “‘Iska bura waqt hai, isey kuch paise de do.'”

The actor claimed he got emotional when Anil contacted him and shared this information. He said, “Whatever he had to offer, all my financial troubles would have been solved. I got emotional at his generosity but turned it down. God was kind and after some tough days, the tide changed. I started getting work and slowly I could repay all my debts.”

Later on, Bachchan claimed to have received an invitation for a special occasion to Dhirubhai Ambani's home. Upon there, he observed that Dhirubhai Ambani was occupied with conversations with prominent figures from the economic sector.

Bachchan began choking up while narrating the story, pausing momentarily, “When he saw me, he called me and asked me to sit with him. I felt a little awkward. I told him that I am comfortable there with my friends but he insisted and made me sit. Then, in front of all the stalwarts, he said…”

“Ye ladka gir gaya tha, lekin apne bal pe phir khada ho gaya, main iski izzat karta hu (This boy had fallen, but he bounced back on his feet, on his own, and I respect him).” His words and generosity was more valuable to me than the sum he had offered to help me come out of that crisis. This was his character,” he continued saying.

