Emotional! Amitabh Bachchan recalled when Dhirubhai Ambani offered financial help during bankruptcy; Says ‘There was a phase in my life…’

In 2017, Bachchan paid tribute to Dhirubhai Ambani at a function honoring the industrialist's 40 years of service to the Reliance Foundation. He also shared a touching story about how the businessman had shown him kindness.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Amitabh

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled there was an offer to ease all his worries during a difficult financial period in the 1990s when his firm was in debt and his personal bank balance had dropped to "zero" when the late Dhirubhai Ambani stepped in to offer help.

In 2017, Bachchan paid tribute to Dhirubhai Ambani at a function honoring the industrialist's 40 years of service to the Reliance Foundation. He also shared a touching story about how the businessman had shown him kindness.

Also read: What! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition in front of the makers before saying yes to Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years back

Amitabh Bachchan says in the old video, “There was a phase in my life when I went bankrupt. The company I had built suffered losses, I had debts, my personal bank balance was zero. All my avenues to earn were shut and the government had raided my house.”

The megastar launched Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited in the 1990s, but the business was a financial disaster that left the Bachchan family deeply indebted. During the ceremony, Bachchan recalled how Dhirubhai found his condition and informed Anil Ambani, his younger son, “‘Iska bura waqt hai, isey kuch paise de do.'”

The actor claimed he got emotional when Anil contacted him and shared this information. He said, “Whatever he had to offer, all my financial troubles would have been solved. I got emotional at his generosity but turned it down. God was kind and after some tough days, the tide changed. I started getting work and slowly I could repay all my debts.”

Later on, Bachchan claimed to have received an invitation for a special occasion to Dhirubhai Ambani's home. Upon there, he observed that Dhirubhai Ambani was occupied with conversations with prominent figures from the economic sector.

Bachchan began choking up while narrating the story, pausing momentarily, “When he saw me, he called me and asked me to sit with him. I felt a little awkward. I told him that I am comfortable there with my friends but he insisted and made me sit. Then, in front of all the stalwarts, he said…”

“Ye ladka gir gaya tha, lekin apne bal pe phir khada ho gaya, main iski izzat karta hu (This boy had fallen, but he bounced back on his feet, on his own, and I respect him).” His words and generosity was more valuable to me than the sum he had offered to help me come out of that crisis. This was his character,” he continued saying.

Also read: Wow! Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the iconic 'Kajra Re' song in Kaun Banega Crorepati

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- The Indian Express 

Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Arshad Warsi Shilpa Shetty KBC TV News Dharmendra Hema Malini Sanjeev Kumar Thakur Amjad Khan Gabbar Sholay TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Earlier there was exchange of laughs and people knew the meaning of spending time together: Romiit Raaj
MUMBAI : Romiit Raaj has been an integral part of the entertainment industry.Currently seen in Star Plus show Baatein...
Exclusive! I really miss the time when neighbours visited each other during Diwali: Simple Kaul
MUMBAI : Simple Kaul is one of the most celebrated artists on television today. She is seen in television shows such as...
Exclusive! I really miss the time when neighbours visited each other during Diwali: Simple Kaul
MUMBAI : Simple Kaul is one of the most celebrated artists on television today. She is seen in television shows such as...
Rab Se Hai Dua: Shocking! Ghazal threatens to put Haider in jail for domestic violence
MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kundali Bhagya: Oh no! Shaurya's ugly games put Rajveer in danger
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Emotional! Amitabh Bachchan recalled when Dhirubhai Ambani offered financial help during bankruptcy; Says ‘There was a phase in my life…’
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled there was an offer to ease all his worries during a difficult financial...
Recent Stories
Amitabh
Emotional! Amitabh Bachchan recalled when Dhirubhai Ambani offered financial help during bankruptcy; Says ‘There was a phase in my life…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sharvari
Woah! Sharvari Wagh shares fan girl moment with Madhuri Dixit; Expresses admiration for the actress as she ‘grown up’ watching her films
Ranbir
What! Did Ranbir Kapoor predict Imran Khan's sudden exit from Bollywood?
Tiger
Oops! Tiger 3 to allegedly face ban in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, box office collections to get affected, unlike Pathaan
Amritpal
Woah! Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film producer whose lavish Diwali party was attended by A-listers of Hindi film industry
Anil
Wow! Anil Kapoor buys Mercedes Maybach S580 worth 3 Crores this Diwali season
Hrithik
Woah! Take a peek into the elegant vintage-themed birthday party of to-be actress and Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan