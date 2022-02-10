Emotional! Ananya Pandey opens up about taking emotionally challenging roles

MUMBAI: Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022. The movie talks about a sensitive subject like infidelity, and after watching the trailer one can say that all the actors have given an intense performance in the film. In a recent media conversation, Ananya opened up about how she manages to do such emotionally challenging roles.

When asked if she thinks that she is in a position where she can extract some emotional maturity from her personal life to her professional world especially for the roles like Tia, the actress said, “Honestly, I am still very young and I don’t think I can completely relate to some situations. It takes a lot of introspections and conversations to put myself in someone else’s shoes. I feel as I started working when I was 18, I have grown up a little faster than I would have been normally. But I feel that I have grown up and had experiences that I probably wouldn’t have had if I wasn’t in this field.”

“I can draw some emotions for example heartbreak. You would just associate heartbreak with relationships, but then I might have felt that with my work now and use that for something else. As an actor, you can transfer the feeling and use it somewhere else. So, I don’t think I am completely mature and have lived life thoroughly, but every day I am meeting so many people that I can learn something from. Even over the span of this film I have seen myself grow up a lot,” she added.

Credit: BollywoodLife