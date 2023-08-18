Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 came and stormed up the box office and how! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel once again pulled the crowd to theatres by giving them a film loaded with nostalgia and patriotic emotions.

Right from day 1, Gadar 2 has been minting money like a printing press. It has surpassed 400 crores in 10 days. While the buzz around the Sunny Deol starrer was high, the havoc that it created after its release was beyond expectations. And now, Anil Sharma shares that Sunny Deol cried after the film's release.

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Anil Sharma hailed Zee Studios for its amazing marketing strategy for Gadar 2. The filmmaker reveals that unknown to him, the studios had organised a few late-night, 3:00 a.m. shows for the audience.

Had he known about it, he would have refused for the same. But the shows ran and videos of the audience's reaction to Gadar 2 went viral online. Sharma was surprised by the reactions of the audience and spent the next hour or so, watching them.

But then, his whole mood changed. Anil Sharma reveals he called up Sunny Deol who was already watching the videos of the audience enjoying Gadar 2 in theatres. Sunny told him that he had been up since 6 a.m. and had been watching the videos as well.

Sunny Deol then turned emotional and started crying over the phone, he reveals. The director was taken aback because he heard Sunny cry for the first time. "Sharma ji, we did it," was Sunny's reaction, shares the director. Hearing the hero cry, Anil and his wife teared up too. "It was very emotional," the director tells ETimes.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol's movie opened at Rs 40.10 crores. It continued to mint money over the next couple of days, successfully milking the long holiday weekend. Neither Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 nor Rajinikanth starrer Jailer impacted the release.

Within three days, Gadar 2 zoomed past Rs 100 crores. In a week, Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 284.63 crores. The movie dipped in the second week but added another Rs 134.47 crores, thus surpassing the Rs 400 crore mark. It is likely to earn Rs 6 crore today, as per early trends.

