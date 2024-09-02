Emotional! Anupam Kher on cherishing Satish Kaushik’s memories, “Even now, I ask my driver to take me to Satish’s office”

MUMBAI:In recent times, we have seen many movies that were released and the audience finally got to watch them. Surely these movies were exciting but then there comes a movie that shakes your emotional core completely and that movie Kaagaz 2. Yes, we loved Kaagaz that starred Pankaj Tripathi but this time, Kaagaz 2 is even more special as this was the last movie where we will get to see Satish Kaushik.

We earlier reported to you about the trailer of the movie which was very moving due to the performances and the story which was all so realistic. While the movie is created by Satish Kaushik, it is directed by V.K.Prakash and produced by Shashi Kaushik, Nishant Kaushik, Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain. The film features actors like Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Anang Desai, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra and Shahid Bobby Husain.

Now Anupam Kher got into a conversation with the media where we got to see Anupam Kher spilling some beans and talking about Satish Kaushik and their past which was emotional at times.

When Anupam Kher was asked to speak about Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher said, “Satish Kaushik put a lot of passion and hard work to make this movie because when you are trying to make a different film, you need to put double the conviction. You don’t just have to convince the producers and the audience but also convince yourself and I was there by his side since the beginning of all this. He was fortunate to have Jain brothers as his partners and producers. He is there (in the movie) in all emotions we can see him. That is the magic of cinema that whether you are physically there or not, you are always there for 1000 years.”

When Anupam Kher was asked about one quality about Satish Kaushik that he won’t find in anybody else, Anupam Kher said, “Loyalty. Unbelievable amount of loyalty. He was loyal to everybody whether people were nice to him or not nice to him or broke his heart or something, his loyalty never changed. (He was) compassionate and optimistic. I think that was the greatest quality.”

When Anupam Kher was asked how he would cherish Satish Kaushik’s memories, Anupam Kher said, “It’s difficult. Even now, I ask my driver to take me to Satish’s office. Unfortunately all my dubbing and post-production work happens right opposite to his building. It’s difficult. We used to call him every day so it’s difficult. There’s an emptiness that will never be filled and we have to live this reality. He was like a bad habit. You can get rid of good habits but can’t get rid of bad habits.”

