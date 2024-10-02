Emotional! Babil Khan pays a heart wrenching tribute to dad Irrfan Khan “I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere”

MUMBAI : Actor Irrfan Khan left the world in shock in April 2020, when he lost his battle to cancer and departed for his heavenly abode. The rich cinematic legacy par excellence that the actor has left behind is irreplaceable. Not just Hindi Cinema, but the brilliant actor had also made a mark internationally with films like Life Of Pie, Jurassic World, etc. His son Babil entered the film industry a while ago and was recently seen in Railway Men where his performance was loved by all.

There is no doubt that Babil misses his father a lot and has spoken about it in the past as well. He once again shared an emotional post for his father Irrfan sharing a picture with him and wrote, “Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream "BABILUUUU!!!" every single time he'd see me. To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting. It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my finger tips would rest gently on his eye lids when he took a nap. His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one's within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness.”

He concluded, “I wish I could have one last dance with you. And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived." I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond.”

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Babil was last seen with Tripti Dimri in Qala and will next be seen in the web series The Railway Men co- starring Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyenndu.

Credit-FreePressJournal