Emotional! Ektaa Kapoor breaks into tears during the trailer launch of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye, and here is the reason

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 21:21
MUMBAI: Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who is set to bring her upcoming film 'Goodbye' to the audience, had an emotional moment at the film's trailer launch which saw Rashmika Mandana, Pavail Gulati, Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan (virtually) in attendance at a multiplex in Mumbai.

'Goodbye' tells the story of a family that comes together after the character of an old woman (played by Neena Gupta) passes away. The trailer of the film made everyone at the event tear up a little, including Ektaa.

As she prepared to share a few words about the film, Ektaa welled up as she suddenly realised that her parents are getting older by the day.

Ektaa is the daughter of senior actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor. Ektaa could barely speak a few words as she became overwhelmed with the emotions. Despite trying hard to keep herself composed, she couldn't speak a word and passed up the opportunity to speak to the actors and the film's team.

'Goodbye' marks Rashmika Mandana's debut in Hindi films. Prior to this, the actress swooned the nation over with her role of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer mega blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'. 'Goodbye', directed by Vikas Bahl is set to release in theatres on October 7.

Credit: The Free Press Journal
    
 

