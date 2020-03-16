Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh announced their separation in May this year while the duo have been living separately since 2017

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 10:08
movie_image: 
Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan

MUMBAI: Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh left their fans shocked as they announced their divorce. On The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Seema has revealed that she and Sohail had been living separately since 2017. However, in a new interview, Seema said that it became important for her to end their 24 years of marriage because she was feeling constantly wallowed in their relationship.

Also Read:

CBI questions Cornerstone's Bunty Sajdeh among others

“The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So, I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person," Seems told Bollywood Bubble.

She further added, "So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings.”

Also Read:

Amazing! Check out pictures of Karan Johar’s luxurious restaurant

The duo had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikah ceremony on the same day. They welcomed their sons Nirvaan in 2000 and Yohan in 2011.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Seema Sajdeh Sohail Khan divorce Sohail-Seema Separation Salman Khan Arbaaz Khan Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 10:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rajjo: Oh No! Rajjo is caught by Pushkar, Urvashi jealous to see Rajjo with Arjun
MUMBAI: Many new shows are being launched and StarPlus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media has come up...
Kumkum Bhagya: Upcoming Fight! Shahana and Ranbir furiously try to save Prachi, Shahana in danger
MUMBAI:Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
OMG! Vedika openly blackmails Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.  We all know that a...
Anupama: Wow! Vanraj agrees to celebrate Ganesh Utsav with the Kapadia family; Baa objects to it
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Trap! Adhik and Barkha to set up a big trap, Anupama’s weakness found?
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Latest Update! Drug dealer arrested in Sonali Phogat’s alleged murder case, details inside
MUMBAI: Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left the entertainment and political industry in shock. Sonali passed away on...
Recent Stories
Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan
Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan
Latest Video