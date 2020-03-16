Emotional! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh finally breaks her silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan

MUMBAI: Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh left their fans shocked as they announced their divorce. On The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Seema has revealed that she and Sohail had been living separately since 2017. However, in a new interview, Seema said that it became important for her to end their 24 years of marriage because she was feeling constantly wallowed in their relationship.

“The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So, I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter… Then you’re constantly stressed about that person," Seems told Bollywood Bubble.

She further added, "So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity I might have. I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings.”

The duo had an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikah ceremony on the same day. They welcomed their sons Nirvaan in 2000 and Yohan in 2011.

