Emotional! Has Govinda accepted Krushna Abhishek's apology? Read inside story

MUMBAI: Govinda and Krushna Abhishek are slowly mending their walls and building a bridge for each other. Lately, Krushna Abhishek had broken down in tears on Maniesh Paul's show and apologised to Govinda and admitted to missing him a lot. While now Govinda who was present on the show of Maniesh Paul has been emotional and finally forgiven the comedian.

Also Read: Exclusive! My role is a combination of Ranveer Singh and Govinda; it was very challenging to play Lakshya: Prit Kamani on his upcoming web series

Maniesh who shares a great camaraderie with Bollywood's hero no. 1 and Krushna Abhishek insisted to say something about the apology to which Govinda addressed Krushna and Aarti and said, "You are my favourite sister's kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn't get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven".

Also Read: Exclusive! My role is a combination of Ranveer Singh and Govinda; it was very challenging to play Lakshya: Prit Kamani on his upcoming web series

And now Govinda in Krushna 's fans can't wait for them to see each other and bond like never before.

Earlier Krushna was quoted saying, "Chi Chi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on the media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot,"

Credit: BollywoodLife