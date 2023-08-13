Emotional! When Jaya Bachchan left Aishwarya Rai in tears at an award function; Read to know what she said

The veteran who was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani left her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai in tears at an award function.
Jaya Bachchan

MUMBAI: The Bachchan’s hold a legacy that very few can boast of. Jaya Bachchan carries the baton with Amitabh Bachchan for showing the way to the new generation of their family be it with acting or with family values. The veteran who was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani left her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai in tears at an award function. Read on to know how.

Also Read-Throwback! When B-town shared their opinion on whether Aishwarya Rai would make it to Hollywood

Jaya is known to be a doting grandmother as well as a loving mother-in-law. An old video of Jaya has surfaced where she is praising Aishwarya while the latter and Abhishek are sitting in the crowd and looking on. While accepting her award she said, “Today I’m going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl, who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. Welcome you to the family. I love you.”

Check out the video here;

Once Jaya spoke about Ash saying, “She is my buddy. If I don't like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don't do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. Only difference is that I can be little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That's all. We really enjoy sitting at home and talking rubbish. Just the two of us. She doesn't have much time, but whatever she does, we enjoy. I have a great relationship with her.”

Also Read-Throwback! Jaya Bachchan tried to replace Rekha in a film with Amitabh Bachchan, what happened next is a shocker!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

    
 

