Emotional! When Suniel Shetty saw Ahan filming at the same cinema where his father used to work in the canteen

MUMBAI: We all know Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is making his Bollywood debut with Tadap. The film is almost ready and all set to release next month.

During an interview, director Milan Lutaria revealed how Suniel Shetty got emotional on the first day of the shoot. The director said, that they were looking for a location in Mumbai where they can shoot in a cinema hall because Ahan’s character owned a cinema in Mussoorie in the film. They wanted to replicate the same in Mumbai. The team zeroed down on South Bombay’s Central Plaza cinema hall.

Also read: Movies: WOAH! Who Is Tania Shroff? Love Of Ahan Shetty’s Life!

On the first of the shoot, Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty came to the sets to wish the best of luck for the entire team and their son. After seeing the location, Suniel Shetty got emotional and told director Milan Lutaria, that his father Veerapa Shetty has started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema hall. He further adds that ‘I don’t know whether its destiny or I don’t know what it is, he is watching from above, that of all the places, without even me telling you, you chose this particular place where I used to come as a child and have my lunch and help my father’.

Tadap is the remake of the Telugu romantic action drame film RX 100 that was released in 2018. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Suniel and Sajid had earlier collaborated on the romantic comedy film Waqt Hamara Hai.

During the promotion of Tadap, Ahan Shetty said, how he struggle to get his first film. He went on to say that he was training for several years. He would go to all the producers and directors who are his father’s friends to ask for work, but that didn’t help him. He added Sajid Nadiadwala saw his action and dance videos and called him. Sajid asked him to send him a few of his audition tapes. So, him getting to do a film has nothing to do with his father being an actor. He got the film purely on his merit.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Revealed! What did Ahan Shetty say about his intimate scenes in his debut film 'Tadap' ?