Emraan Hashmi advices a fan on how to make a girlfriend, talks about Awarapan 2

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Footpath, but it was the 2008 crime drama Jannat that marked a turning point in his career. From gaining the title of 'serial kisser of Bollywood' to commonly being addressed as the handsome Casanova, he has gained a massive fan following who are always eager to converse with him. Hence, a while ago, he took to social media to interact with them.

Emraan Hashmi has worked in several Bollywood hit films. But when he played the antagonist in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 last year, people lauded his impactful comeback to the big screen. The actor took to Twitter a while ago and engaged with his fans in an online conversation. As soon as he greeted them with a hello, they started asking him several curious questions.

One of his fans suggested he make Awarapan 2. Emraan was quick to respond, saying that he was thinking along these lines.

He will be next seen in a cameo appearance in the historical biographical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actor shared his experience of playing a freedom fighter in it, saying, “Loved it!! Was very anxious to take it up. But had immense faith in my director Kannan.”

Dear Emraan Sir, your Ram Manohar Lohia look in Ae Watan Mere Watan is very promising. How was the experience playing a freedom fighter and featuring in a political thriller drama again after Shanghai?#AskEmraanShowTime — Rohan Sengupta (@GarryDevilDada) March 16, 2024

During the interaction, the Showtime actor also said he would be coming up with an action movie later this year.

Spilling the beans about his film Harami, he said that it will mostly be released during the festivals this year.

On being asked, “What’s the biggest struggle working as an actor in Bollywood???” the Selfiee star stated, “Waiting in the making van between shots.”

When one of them asked him “Emraan bhai gaali Dene ka andaaz Aaj bhi wahi hai. #Murder2 to #showitme,” he funny said, “Yes. I practice in my free time.”

