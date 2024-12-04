Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat hugs by ending a 20-year feud post 'Bad kisser' comment

On Thursday night, Emraan and Mallika reunited at the Mumbai wedding celebration of film producer Anand Pandit's daughter. When "the iconic onscreen pair" appeared together on the red carpet, fans became quite enthusiastic.
movie_image: 
Emraan

MUMBAI: Twenty years after the fight during the filming of the 2004 sexual movie "Murder," Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat have finally put their differences behind them. On Thursday night, Emraan and Mallika reunited at the Mumbai wedding celebration of film producer Anand Pandit's daughter. When "the iconic onscreen pair" appeared together on the red carpet, fans became quite enthusiastic.

Also read: Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

Emraan and Mallika smiled widely as they gave each other a hearty hug and even posed for pictures on the red carpet. Emraan wore a black suit, while Mallika looked lovely in a pink gown with a plunging neckline. Emraan and Mallika were seen blushing uncontrollably in a video that popular paparazzi posted, while the paparazzi cheered them on.

One fan commented, “She looks stunning! I still think her song Maya Maya was epic! One of the best Item Songs ever! Why is she so underrated??” Another one wrote, “Hotness started from here.” “Best pair,” a third user said.

Emraan and Mallika’s ‘Murder’ was a huge hit when it was released 20 years ago. However, the duo did not get along on the set. During an interview in 2021, Mallika had recalled her fight with Emraan on the sets of ‘Murder’ and how they never spoke to each other.

During an interview on The Love Laugh Live show, when host Mandira Bedi asked about her fights with her co-actors, Mallika recalled “The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn’t speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I’m no less.” Mallika went on to say that even though she now finds the conflict funny, they are no longer in contact.

Emraan Hashmi made some controversial comments about Mallika in 2014 while appearing on the chat show "Koffee With Karan." He was asked to list the best and worst on-screen kisses by host Karan Johar. Unexpectedly, Emraan claimed that his "worst on-screen kiss" happened with Mallika, his co-star in Murder, even though he thought Jacqueline Fernandez's kissing in "Murder 2" was better.

Also read: Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

 

