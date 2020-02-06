News

Emraan Hashmi in a cop look for his next

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
06 Feb 2020 03:46 PM

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi’s last movie The Body with Rishi Kapoor failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actor really needs something big to bounce back.

Ever since the announcement of the project Mumbai Saga, it has been much talked about. Recently, we have seen the look of John Abraham from the film, and now, we have the first look of Emraan Hashmi, who plays a cop in the movie.

Mumbai Saga boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film was announced in June last year. Sharing a picture of the cast, Sanjay had tweeted, 'The Legend of Bombay, The Saga of Mumbai! Presenting the Gangstas of #MumbaiSaga'.

Tags > Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, box office, Mumbai Saga, John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Pankaj Tripathi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Feb 2020 06:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Garima and Kuldeep share their personal witty secrets
Garima and Kuldeep share their personal witty... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Feb 2020 06:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Adaa Khan on SIDNAAZ bonding, Paras-Mahira friendship, and more
Adaa Khan on SIDNAAZ bonding, Paras-Mahira... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here