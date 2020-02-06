Emraan Hashmi in a cop look for his next

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi’s last movie The Body with Rishi Kapoor failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actor really needs something big to bounce back.

Ever since the announcement of the project Mumbai Saga, it has been much talked about. Recently, we have seen the look of John Abraham from the film, and now, we have the first look of Emraan Hashmi, who plays a cop in the movie.

Mumbai Saga boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film was announced in June last year. Sharing a picture of the cast, Sanjay had tweeted, 'The Legend of Bombay, The Saga of Mumbai! Presenting the Gangstas of #MumbaiSaga'.