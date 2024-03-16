Emraan Hashmi hints at Awarapan 2 as his upcoming action movie?

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame and recognition with films like Murder, The Dirty Picture, Jannat, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Zeher and many more.

Over the years, Emraan Hashmi has given us some mind-blowing performances and played a variety of characters, be it his character in Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Kalyug, Shanghai, or Ghanchakkar.

When it comes to movies, he was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 which was directed by Maneesh Sharma. In the movie, Emraan Hashmi played a negative role and was loved for it.

Recently, he was seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series Showtime. Other than Emraan Hashmi, the series features a great cast that consists of actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is receiving a lot of appreciation, especially Emraan Hashmi’s character.

The show takes you through a journey that goes behind the scenes of the glamour and fame of the movie world. While the show is still receiving a lot of praises, the actor held an #AskEmraanShowtime session on Twitter where a lot of fans came and asked him various things like his opinion on Awarapan 2, Jannat 3 and his upcoming projects. Take a look at the QnA session below:

As we can see, the fans of Emraan Hashmi are really eager to watch him again in his upcoming projects and have a lot of love for him.

