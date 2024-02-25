Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's advice amid his son's cancer diagnosis; Says ‘They will help you but there’

MUMBAI: After learning in 2014 that his son Ayaan Hashmi had first-stage cancer, Emraan Hashmi went through a difficult time in his personal life. In a recent interview, Emraan talked about his family's resilience throughout those difficult times. Additionally, he provided a practical piece of advice from Mahesh Bhatt that helped him handle work and his responsibilities to his son.

Also read: Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi said, “My family and I had the resilience to just get through that phase. You don’t feel the best because you don’t know what the future entails but there is a survival spirit that leads you. I had to push through. There is also a professional need which was very difficult to manage. After all, this is real world.”

Emraan disclosed Mahesh Bhatt's advice, “When my son was diagnosed, at that time Bhatt sahab (Mahesh Bhatt), who is a realist and also my guru, told me something. He knows how people think. The industry is very realistic. They feel for you, they will help you but there is also this situation that people have put their money on you. So Bhatt sahab told me that you have to call every producer that you are working with and assure them that you will complete their films. This was two weeks into my son’s illness. He told me that they will be with you but they will also think of their investment, which is fair or unfair I don’t know but that’s how the world is.”

He added, “I told them that I am going for one-and-a-half month although my son was being treated for almost seven months in Canada. I flew back. I had to actually lie to my son. I told him that I am coming back. I flew back to India, finished those films and then went to Canada. That was a tough phase.”

In 2019, five years following his diagnosis, Ayaan Hashmi was declared cancer-free. Professionally, Emraan Hashmi's upcoming project is the web series Showtime, which is directed by Karan Johar. The politics of the Hindi film industry are the show's main topic. On March 8, it will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Also read: Must Read! Emraan Hashmi reveals why he didn’t enjoy Shah Rukh Khan’s star studded birthday bash and why he does not attend films creenings

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – The Indian Express