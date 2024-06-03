Emraan Hashmi reveals that his wife threatens to leave him for this reason

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most extremely talented actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has treated audiences with a variety of roles. On the personal front, he is happily married to Parveen Shahani, and the couple is also a proud parent to a son.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 23:05
movie_image: 
Emraan

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one of the most extremely talented actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has treated audiences with a variety of roles. On the personal front, he is happily married to Parveen Shahani, and the couple is also a proud parent to a son. Though the actor chooses to keep his personal life extremely low-key, on various occasions, he keeps sharing mushy posts dedicated to his wife.

Also read - Exciting! Emraan Hashmi spills the beans if his character Aatish in Tiger 3 will have a spin off in the YRF Spy Universe

In a recent conversation, the actor went on to make a candid revelation as he revealed his wife is thinking of leaving him, and the reason will leave you in his awe.

In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, Emraan Hashmi talked extensively about his diet and revealed that he follows a strict diet regime. He also revealed that he has been eating the same meal every day for the past couple of years. The actor divulged that his diet consists of chicken keema, salad, and sweet potatoes.

He admits it is boring, and in a sincere moment of candidness, he stated that his wife is planning to leave him because he eats differently from his family to maintain a specific physique along with his daily exercise routine.

“My wife is thinking of leaving me. She keeps threatening me but has not done it yet. She is not eating that; she is just bored of me eating the same thing over and over, and I’ve been following this particular diet for two years. The salad has avocado, Brussels sprouts, lettuce, and rocket leaves. Then I have keema and sweet potatoes. This is both lunch and dinner,” he said.

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi is currently looking forward to the release of his forthcoming web show, Showtime. The much-buzzed show boasts of stellar powerhouses of talent including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others.

Also read - Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's stern warning before debut film

 It is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Along with him, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

Showtime will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar starting March 8.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Emraan Hashmi Janice Sequeira Dharmatic Dharma Productions Karan Johar Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 23:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Emraan Hashmi reveals that his wife threatens to leave him for this reason
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one of the most extremely talented actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has treated...
Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a Kalki 2898 AD song in Italy
MUMBAI: Set to take the big screen by storm, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi epic â€˜Kalki 2898 AD'...
Trending News Today: From Shaan's inspiration to Kiran Rao's major revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Dharmendra is going well after injury, here's what reports suggest
MUMBAI: Some time back, Dharmendra left fans concerned when he posted a picture of himself in the wee hours of the...
From Raazi to Tiger Zinda Hai, here are movies where female agents played a pivotal role
MUMBAI: With the introduction to YRF spy universe, we got to watch thrilling spy stories. We watched Pathaan, Tiger...
Exclusive! Yogesh Raj Bedi roped in for Boyhood Productions' next on Colors
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the...
Recent Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi reveals that his wife threatens to leave him for this reason
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Prabhas
Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a Kalki 2898 AD song in Italy
Shaan
Trending News Today: From Shaan's inspiration to Kiran Rao's major revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Dharmendra
Dharmendra is going well after injury, here's what reports suggest
Raazi
From Raazi to Tiger Zinda Hai, here are movies where female agents played a pivotal role
Shaitan
Shaitan box office Prediction: Looks like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan starrer is all set for struggle
Shaan
Shaan on Kishore Kumar been his inspiration forever – Exclusive