Emraan Hashmi to star in Shyam Madiraju’s Harami - The Bastard

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is on a roll. The actor, who was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s murder mystery The Body, is giving his struggling career a shot in the arm with three projects this year. Those apart, PeepingMoon.com has learned that the actor has signed a fourth one and has already begun shooting for it secretly.

The actor will kick off this year with Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre in which he plays a business tycoon opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer, post that he will be seen as a police officer in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga and then get into the remake of the 2017 Malayalam horror-comedy Ezra.

His fourth movie is a thriller and as a very catchy title, Harami: The Bastard.

Harami is a movie revolving around an orphan teenage pickpocket working in Mumbai’s local trains along with his gang. His life changes when he faces the daughter of one of his victims who committed suicide after being robbed.

It’s good to see Emraan being offered so many movies, and it seems like he has a lot of movies lined up this year.