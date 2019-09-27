News

Emran Hashmi to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Emran Hashmi’s Brad of Blood is streaming on Netflix from today; this will be the first time the actor is collaborating with SRK’s production Red Chillies. The trailer of the web series was loved by the audiences, and it's one of the most anticipated web series of 2019.

Recently, Emran while promoting the series said that this is not the first time that he gotten a chance to work with SRK. Earlier, there was a movie that was offered to both of them, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out, and they had to leave the project.

But he also said that the audience can expect a collaboration soon, though he didn’t reveal any details as such. Well, it will be interesting to see both actors sharing screen space.

