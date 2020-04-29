Enjoy a stay-at-home movie night with Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Pandey starrer Pati Patni Aur Who only on Sony MAX

MUMBAI: Haven’t planned your Saturday night yet? How about making it a special evening watching Pati Patni Aur Woh resting on your cozy couch! Bollywood’s fun filled love triangle is back on Sony MAX to entertain the audience yet again. So, make some popcorn and get ready for a whole lot of Bollywood awesomeness only with Sony MAX, because guess what? Kartik is also likely to be doing the same!

Karitik, who absolutely loves watching his films with his family, got excited when Sony MAX featured this hilarious flick last month. He couldn’t help but expressed his happiness to the fans on Instagram. Kartik shared a video of how his parents were enjoying the movie while also sharing a message to the fans. In the post, Kartik wrote, “Apni picture Family ke saath baithke TV pe dekhne wali feeling...Still unbeaten and mummy never waits for credits.” Well, if you missed the world television premiere of the film last month, you can catch it again now on Sony MAX.

Pati Patni Aur Woh revolves around the life of Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan), a happily married man whose life turns upside down when Tapasya Singh (Ananya Pandey) enters his life. Directed by, stupendous diretor Mudassar Aziz the film is sure to entertain the viewers with a delightful chemistry between the lead cast while also keeping them hooked with some great foot-tapping music tracks such as Dheeme Dheeme and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare amongst others.

Here’s 3 reasons why you can’t afford to miss out watching this film over the weekend:

Bhumi and her Bhumi-isms

Heartwarming and hilarious dialogues from Bhumi Pednekar who plays the role of Karthik Aaryan's wife. Bhumi, being a possessive wife says, “Phir kabhi kisi ne aapke hasi ki tareef ki... toh sochiyega yeh hasi aapke chehre pe hai kis wajah se hain?”. She was an absolute wonderful wife when she says, “Jahan chah wahan raah hoti hai ... aur jahan pyar wahan parwah hoti hai.”

Yeh dosti hum nahi todengay

There’s no doubt that Aparshakti and his brilliantly portrayed character in the film will make you miss your best friend. With his subtle comic timing and dialogue delivery he keeps you entertained throughout the movie.

The music

Be it the melodious Tu Hi Yaar Mera or the rocking Dheeme Dheeme or the remix of 90s chartbuster Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, the music will keep your foot tapping through this delightful ride.