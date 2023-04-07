Entertaining! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer looks like a rom-com with a touch of drama in it

The much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out now. Read on to know more about it...
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a romantic film and touched the right chords of our hearts. Now, he is all set for his comeback as a director with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

The much-awaited trailer of the film has been released, and it is quite refreshing. The movie is about Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) who fall in love and before getting married they decide to stay and spend time with each other’s family.

The trailer of the film is good and has some hilarious moments. Ranveer as Rocky looks perfect because the character suits his real-life personality. Alia as Rani is looking gorgeous and of course, we can expect a fantastic performance from her.

When it comes to veteran actors, it is Jaya Bachchan who steals the show. The trailer gives a hint that she plays a negative role in the movie, and well, it looks like a strong character.

Apart from the grandeur, concept, and actors, what grabs our attention the most is the music. Songs have always been the highlight of Karan Johar’s movies, and we can expect some fantastic tracks in the film. We also get to hear a few in the trailer.

So, overall, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is entertaining. The film is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

What do you have to say about the trailer of the film? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

