Entertaining! What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a perfect twist to Madan Mohan’s Jhoomka Gira Re

MUMBAI :Recreating old songs is nothing new in the Hindi film industry. We have heard many recreated versions of old classics and most of them fail to impress. However, here’s a recreated track that is a perfect tribute to the old song. We are talking about the new track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

We had got to hear a few lines of What Jhumka in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and everyone was waiting for the track. Finally, the song has been released and it is an entertaining foot-tapping number.

The song is composed by Pritam and the makers have also given credit to the legendary composer Madan Mohan as the hook phrase in the song is Jhoomka Gira Re. The lyrics and the music of the whole song, apart from the hook phrase, are new, and that’s why it stands out from other recreated songs. We are sure everyone is going to love the track.





If we talk about the video of the song, it has been picturised beautifully and Alia Bhatt is simply looking stunning in it. The actress’ expressions are just wonderful. Ranveer’s energetic moves also grab our attention in the song.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 28th July 2023.

Did you like the song What Jhumka? Let us know in the comments below...

