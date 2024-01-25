Entertainment Updates! From Animal on Netflix to Thalapathy69, these are all the updates of the day you should not miss

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Animal on Netflix

That's right! It's finally time for another round of Animal, this time on OTT. The audience is excited to re-watch this animalistic action thriller featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The movie releases on Netflix at 12am. Are you ready?

Ravi Teja

There is no need for introduction of this superstar but the fans of the actor poured out all their love on social media as it's his birthday today. The social is flooded with Ravi Teja posts, showing us just how much of love he has earned over the years with his amazing performances.

Fighter

After a long wait, Fighter finally released, giving audience the action and emotion they had expected and some more. The audience surely loved the movie and the story but it seems that Deepika Padukone stole the show with her intense scenes and her way if expressing her emotions so effortlessly. Other than Deepika Padukone, the audience is also praising Karan Singh Grover and Hrithik Roshan's performance.

Thalapathy69

Thalapathy Vijay gave one of the best performances of 2023 in LCU's Leo, leaving the audience asking for more. To everyone's surprise, he is back with an announcement of his new movie Thalapathy69 directed by Karthik Subbaraj Padam.

