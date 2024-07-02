Entertainment Updates! From Kiara Advani to Keerthy Suresh, here’s all you need to know that happened today

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Also read - Fighter: Really! Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s sizzling hot beach scenes deleted from the theatrical cut

A lot happens in a day’s time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that’s important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are celebrating their first wedding anniversary and on this special occasion, Sidharth Malhotra posted a sweet message for his wifey Kiara Advani. The fans of the couple have nothing but praises, love and blessings for them which is quite visible in the comment section of their posts.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan fans were waiting for this big announcement and it happened yesterday. Varun Dhawan will be seen in his upcoming movie Baby John directed by Atlee. The first look of Varun Dhawan has excited everyone as they got to see a completely different side of the actor.

Anushka Shetty

It is Anushka Shetty’s birthday and the actress is one of the most celebrated actresses of the South movie industry. While the audience was excited for her birthday they also got a glimpse of her on a movie set indicating that she is shooting for the movie and it made the audience really happy. It is said that this upcoming untitled movie will be the 50th movie of the actress and then she also has another movie signed with Chiranjeevi.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur has become a beauty sensation and the fans of the actress just cannot get over beauty. Vijay Devarakonda’s new movie was announced titled Family Star where he will be paired opposite Mrunal Thakur. The makers released a romantic track from the movie and it made the fans fall crazily in love with Mrunal Thakur once again.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most talked-about actresses in the South movie industry. The actress is loved immensely for her looks and her acting and the actress is coming up with a movie Siren. The fans of the actress got to watch a glimpse from the movie and it made Keerthy fans so happy. Talking about Siren, the movie is directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj and will be released on 16th Feb.

Also read - Fighter: Really! Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s sizzling hot beach scenes deleted from the theatrical cut

This is all the major updates of the day. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more from the world of entertainment.