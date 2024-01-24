Entertainment Updates! From Ranbir Kapoor to Game Changer, these are all the updates of the day you should not miss

A lot happens in a day’s time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that’s important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI : Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made a major announcement about his upcoming movie ‘Love and War’ and the cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in main leads. Ranbir Kapoor is still enjoying the success of Animal. Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor had a face off at the Box Office which is soon to take place again on OTT space as after the theatrical release clashing, on 26th Jan, both the movies will clash once again in the OTT space. Since the announcement of the movie, the audience have become really excited this time they will get to watch the actors together.

Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Deepika Padukone has given some amazing performances over the years. The audience is now excited to watch the actress once again in the upcoming movie Fighter. The movie will release tomorrow in theatres and also features Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The updates from yesterday’s promotion event and today’s promotion event has made the fans really eager for the movie.

Game Changer

Since a long time, there was no official update from the makers of Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’. The fans had their hopes high and catering to them, the official announcement finally came. The makers finally announced that the movie will release on September 27th this year. The fans are speculated that due to this, Devara: Part 1 release will be postponed to avoid clash. The movie Game Changer will feature Ram Charan along with Kiara Advani.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been in the buzz from the time it was announced. The makers released the teaser today and the reception was mixed to positive. The audience finally got to see the teaser and are now awaiting the release.

Shaitaan

It was announced earlier that Ajay Devgn will be coming up with a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie Vash. The makers had then released the first poster but things got more interesting today when the makers released the second poster wherein the audience got to see the first look of Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyotika. The hype around the movie is growing for sure now.

This is all the major updates of the day. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

