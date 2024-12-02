Entertainment Updates! From Sai Pallavi being spotted with Junaid Khan to Salman Khan signing a big budget movie, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi has become a topic of discussion ever since it was rumoured that she will be playing the role of Sita in Ramayana where she will be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. While we still don't have a confirmation to it, what's final is that she is shooting a movie with Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan and Teena Dutta. Today both the actors along with their crew were spotted at a snow festival and the fans just couldn't keep calm.

Shahrukh Khan

With a lot of SRK movies being re-released for this Valentine's week, the movie buffs have fallen in love all over again with SRK and his movies, especially Veer Zaara. The audience are now getting to see SRK movies which they might have not got to watch earlier in theatres and it's been an exciting experience for them.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 and the movie opened up to mixed to positive reviews. However, Salman Khan fans are all charged up as their 'Bhai' has signed a big budget movie and too with a South director. That's right! Salman Khan has signed a 400cr budget movie which will be directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Rakul Preet Singh

The days of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding is coming closer and today we got to see Jackky Bhagnani's building decorated royally. Meanwhile, fans of Rakul Preet Singh are hyped as their favourite actress is finally going to get married. Due to this, the fans are reposting a lot of Rakul's earlier photoshoots.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa part and part 2 were both successful and while people got to watch Akshay Kumar played an unforgettable role in the first part, the audience got to watch Kartik Aaryan keep up the expectations in the second part. While the first part had Vidya Balan, the second part had Tabu. With the announcement of the third part, we got to see a lot of audience hoping to see Vidya Balan again and there was even a buzz that she has been roped in for the movie but things got interesting today as it was confirmed that the Manjulika, Vidya Balan is indeed coming back in the third part.

